BRIEF-Ultragenyx, Takeda enter into collaboration to develop, commercialize therapies for rare genetic diseases
June 7, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ultragenyx, Takeda enter into collaboration to develop, commercialize therapies for rare genetic diseases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc :

* Ultragenyx and Takeda enter into a collaboration to develop and commercialize therapies for rare genetic diseases

* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc says to license and develop one or more product candidates from Takeda

* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc says Takeda to make equity investment in Ultragenyx to fund development

* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc says Takeda will invest up to $65 million in Ultragenyx in two tranches

* A potential third equity investment by Takeda is contingent upon Ultragenyx achieving a specific development milestone on a second asset

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc says no additional financial details were disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

