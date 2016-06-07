FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Alliance Trust says no longer in offer period as RIT Capital backs out
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alliance Trust says no longer in offer period as RIT Capital backs out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* Response to statement by RIT Capital Partners Plc

* Notes today's announcement from RIT Capital Partners Plc regarding withdrawal of its informal proposal for a merger of two companies

* In absence of any offer for board to consider, company is no longer in an offer period.

* Board will continue to suspend share buybacks until it has concluded on its strategic review.

* Board is implementing a series of changes to enhance shareholder value, as set out in its announcement on 1 October 2015.

* Process is well under way and has already started to make good progress, lowering costs, narrowing discount and allowing for creation of a fully independent board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.