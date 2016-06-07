BRIEF-Alliance Trust says no longer in offer period as RIT Capital backs out

June 7 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* Response to statement by RIT Capital Partners Plc

* Notes today's announcement from RIT Capital Partners Plc regarding withdrawal of its informal proposal for a merger of two companies

* In absence of any offer for board to consider, company is no longer in an offer period.

* Board will continue to suspend share buybacks until it has concluded on its strategic review.

* Board is implementing a series of changes to enhance shareholder value, as set out in its announcement on 1 October 2015.

* Process is well under way and has already started to make good progress, lowering costs, narrowing discount and allowing for creation of a fully independent board of directors