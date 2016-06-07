FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biogen says Opicinumab missed primary endpoint in study
June 7, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biogen says Opicinumab missed primary endpoint in study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc

* Says Reports Top Line results from phase 2 study of Opicinumab (anti-lingo-1) in multiple sclerosis

* Biogen inc says continues to analyze data to inform next step in clinical development program

* In study, Opicinumab missed primary endpoint

* Says Opicinumab also did not meet secondary efficacy endpoint in synergy

* Opicinumab was generally well-tolerated and safety profile was consistent with what has been observed in prior studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

