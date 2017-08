June 7 (Reuters) - Monster Digital Inc:

* Sees IPO of 2.5 million shares of co's common stock and warrants to purchase 2.5 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing

* Monster digital says expected IPO price will be between $4.50 and $6.00 per share and $0.01 per warrant Source text: (1.usa.gov/1t4K2qP) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)