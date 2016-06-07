FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Autonomous vehicle sales to reach 21 mln globally by 2035 -IHS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - IHS :

* Autonomous vehicle sales set to reach 21 million globally by 2035

* Global sales of autonomous vehicles will reach nearly 600,000 units in 2025

* U.S. market expected to see earliest deployment of autonomous vehicles as it works through challenges posed by regulation, liability, consumer acceptance

* IHS Automotive forecasts more than 5.7 million vehicles sold in China in 2035 "will be equipped with some level of autonomy"

* Continued challenges to autonomous vehicle deployment include potential technology risks for software reliability and cybersecurity

* Implementation of guidelines and regulatory standards, legal framework for self-driving cars, continue to prove challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
