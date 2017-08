June 7 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp :

* Manulife Financial Corporation announces results of conversion privilege of non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 shares series 3

* On June 20, will have 6,335,831 series 3 preferred shares and 1,664,169 series 4 preferred shares issued and outstanding

* Announces results of conversion privilege of non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 shares series 3