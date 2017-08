June 7 (Reuters) - Isiklar Enerji :

* Decides to merge with Usas Yatirimlar Holding and Isiklar Holding AS

* Company announces exit rights for the shareholders at 0.243 lira per share price

* Isiklar Enerji to be the standing company after the merger

* Usas Yatirimlar announces exit rights for the shareholders at 0.41 lira per share price Source text for Eikon:,

