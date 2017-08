June 7 (Reuters) - Monosol Rx

* Monosol Rx Wins Patent Infringement Suit Against Par Pharmaceutical And Watson Pharmaceuticals Related To Suboxone Sublingual Film

* Ruling Expected To Prevent Generic Buprenorphine, Naloxone Film Products From Entering Market Prior To The Patent'S Expiration In 2024