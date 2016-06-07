FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greenyard Foods FY REBITDA down 5.5% at 136.2 million euros
June 7, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Greenyard Foods FY REBITDA down 5.5% at 136.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Greenyard Foods NV :

* FY REBITDA was down 5.5 pct to 136.2 million euros ($154.56 million)

* FY net profit came in at 17.0 million euros or an EPS of 0.38 euro per share

* Will start dividend payments - the board proposes 0.2 euro per share

* FY solvency of 34.9 pct

* FY sales 3.97 billion euros versus 4.01 billion euros a year ago

* "current market conditions are not expected to alter over the foreseeable future with ongoing pressure on prices during the first half" Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

