BRIEF-WL Ross Holding announces additional financings

June 7 (Reuters) - Wl Ross Holding Corp :

* WL Ross Holding Corp announces additional financings

* Has entered into several additional financing agreements to offset redemptions.

* Wilbur Ross, chairman of board has agreed to purchase one million shares of company's common stock at $10.00 per share

* Equityholders of Nexeo Solutions Holdings and TPG accolade to receive about $22 million of additional future deferred payments in cash

* Expects to borrow additional $50 million under its previously announced line of credit to fund cash consideration to selling equityholders

* In aggregate, investors representing 46.8 million shares agreed to purchase shares or not redeem shares as part of business combination

* Entered into subscription agreements with advisors, who have agreed to accept common stock in lieu of up to $30.8 million of their fees

* Entered into commitment agreements with 2 investors to support transaction by rescinding election to redeem an aggregate of 5.09 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)