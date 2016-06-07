FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-S.Africa's Solidarity says reaches favourable agreement with Telkom
June 7, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-S.Africa's Solidarity says reaches favourable agreement with Telkom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

June 7 (Reuters) - Solidarity

* Reaches favourable agreement with Telkom

* Agreement also states that Telkom will limit proposed outsourcing within its Openserve, Telkom Consumer & Small Business and Telkom Corporate Centre departments to max 1000 people

* According to agreement, Solidarity members will receive wage increase of 6 pct from 1 April 2017, while they are also guaranteed two years of no retrenchments

* Telkom has given an undertaking that there would be no forced retrenchments as a consequence of intended section 197 transfer to BCX

* Telkom will still finalise current section 189 retrenchment process which affects roughly 300 employees

