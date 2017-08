June 7 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi UFJ is preparing to relinquish its role as a primary dealer of Japanese government bonds - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities will remain primary dealers in order to continue selling JGBS to investors - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group also may consider quitting like BTMU - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1UnNbsr)