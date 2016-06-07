BRIEF-LendingClub expects improvement in gross losses from "tightening" credit criteria

June 7 (Reuters) - Lendingclub Corp:

* Relative to April 20, 2016 forecast, co expects slight improvement in gross losses due to tightening credit criteria effective June 7

* Expects improvements in gross loss forecasts to be offset by slightly lower recoveries; net losses are not expected to change

* Effective June 7, debt to income criteria (excluding mortgage, requested program loan amount) being reduced to 35% across standard loan program

* LendingClub expects change to DTI criteria to primarily impact grades E through G

* LendingClub expects standard program loan volume to be reduced by approximately 5% as a result of this change

* Updating loan listing policy to help "clarify expectations for both borrowers and investors", allow more time for loans to be fully funded

* Credit decisions must be made within 30 days of application, loans will be listed for at least 14 days and up to 30 days