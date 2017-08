June 7 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp :

* On June 7, 2016, LendingClub Corporation adjourned its 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Company will reconvene its annual meeting at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on june 28, 2016

* "Given developments of last few weeks", co not yet in position to provide stockholders complete report on state of company