a year ago
BRIEF-Liberty Tripadvisor enters into variable postpaid forward transaction
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Liberty Tripadvisor enters into variable postpaid forward transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc

* Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings enters into variable postpaid forward transaction

* Agreed to terms of a variable postpaid forward transaction on 7.0 million Tripadvisor common shares

* Liberty Tripadvisor may draw up to $259 million of proceeds against variable postpaid forward transaction

* To use proceeds to repay $200 million in principal, $28 million of pik interest under existing $400 million margin loan borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
