a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's affirms Valeant's rating including B2 CFR with negative outlook
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Valeant's rating including B2 CFR with negative outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Affirmation reflects good cash flow and expectation that discretionary cash flow will be used for debt repayment

* Affirmation reflects good margins despite erosion in net pricing levels, global presence with well-respected brands including Bausch & Lomb

* Negative outlook reflects uncertainty that underlying trends have stabilized and that company will meet its near-term debt repayment targets

* Negative outlook also reflects the potential that certain scenarios of business restructuring would be credit negative

* Affirms Valeant's rating including B2 CFR; negative outlook Source text : (bit.ly/1Y73a3h) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

