June 7 (Reuters) - Liberty Global PLC

* Approved distribution of 117.4 million Lilac Group ordinary shares that represent inter-group interest to liberty global group shareholders

* $5 billion distribution to Liberty Global Group shareholders will be made on July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1YdmXyj )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)