June 7 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's: EMEA companies' liquidity remains strong overall, despite commodities slump

* Forecast for the EMEA default rate remains low, at 2.8%, for March 2017

* Despite ongoing low commodity prices, EMEA cos have sufficient liquidity to meet cash requirements without additional funding over next year

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)); )