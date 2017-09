June 8 (Reuters) - Auden AG :

* Takes ownership stake in financial service provider OptioPay

* Based on optiopay growth dynamics and achievable market potential, company value could exceed 500 million euros by 2018

* Auden also holds an option to increase its ownership stake to 20 per cent within next 18 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)