BRIEF-Fabege and 3 sign 10-year green rental agreement for office premises

June 8 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :
* 3’s new head office to become a landmark in Söderstaden
* Fabege and 3 (HI3G Access) have signed a 10-year green rental agreement for office premises covering about 14,700 sqm in the property Pelaren 1
* Property is with an annual rental value of about 39 million Swedish crowns ($4.8 million), not including supplements
* Project is ready to start and initial occupancy is scheduled for late summer 2018
* Total investment, excluding opening value, amounts to just over 800 million crowns
