BRIEF-Fabege and 3 sign 10-year green rental agreement for office premises
June 8, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fabege and 3 sign 10-year green rental agreement for office premises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :

* 3’s new head office to become a landmark in Söderstaden

* Fabege and 3 (HI3G Access) have signed a 10-year green rental agreement for office premises covering about 14,700 sqm in the property Pelaren 1

* Property is with an annual rental value of about 39 million Swedish crowns ($4.8 million), not including supplements

* Project is ready to start and initial occupancy is scheduled for late summer 2018

* Total investment, excluding opening value, amounts to just over 800 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1198 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

