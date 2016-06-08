BRIEF-WH Smith says total group sales for 14 weeks to June 4 up 2 pct

June 8 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc :

* Trading statement

* In 14 week period from 1 March to 4 June 2016 total group sales were up 2% with like-for-like sales flat.

* In our travel business total sales were up 9% and like-for-like sales were up 3%, in line with expectations

* In our high street business we continue with our profit focused strategy, with sales in period in line with expectations

* We remain confident in outcome for full year.