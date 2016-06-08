FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 8, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boohoo.com sees FY sales growth of between 25-30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Boohoo.Com Plc :

* Revenue up 41% (42% cer) for the three months ended May 31

* Retail gross margin 57.6%, down 300 bps on prior year

* 4.2 million active customers, up 30% on prior year

* Overall gross margin 56%

* Revenue growth in all geographic regions and slightly ahead of our expectations - CEOs

* Now expect sales growth for financial year of between 25% and 30% - CEOs

* Expect ebitda margins in line with last year - CEOs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

