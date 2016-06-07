BRIEF-Reservoir Minerals "urges" shareholders to vote in favour of arrangement it entered into with Nevsun Resources

June 7 (Reuters) - Reservoir Minerals Inc
* Reservoir's board "urges" shareholders to vote in favour of arrangement it has entered into with Nevsun Resources Ltd
* Received an unsolicited, non-binding financing proposal from China based shareholder, Shandong Xiangguang Group Co Ltd
* Proposal requires company to make an US$80 million private placement of equity to XGC priced at C$8.00 a share
* Financing proposal also requires reservoir to borrow us$50 million from XGC
