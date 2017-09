June 8 (Reuters) - Implenia AG :

* Implenia is building a new mixed-use, sustainable neighbourhood at “Werk 1” on Sulzerareal site in central Winterthur

* Implenia and the investors will start project work on Plot 3 very soon

* Construction can begin in 2018, assuming planning permission is granted