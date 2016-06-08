FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CMC Markets FY underlying pretax profit up 20 pct
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CMC Markets FY underlying pretax profit up 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Cmc Markets Plc

* CMC reports strong profit growth in its first results since listing

* Final results for the year ended 31 March 2016

* Net operating income up 18 pct to 169.4 million stg (2015: 143.6 million stg)

* Underlying profit before tax up 20 pct to 62.4 million stg (2015: 51.9 million stg)

* Active clients up 14 pct to 57,329

* Revenue per active client continues to increase and amongst highest in industry, up 4 pct to 2,828 stg

* Proposed final dividend of 5.36 pence

* Regulatory total capital ratio of 31 pct

* Remain on track to achieve our target of 250 million stg of total revenue (before rebates), equivalent to 220 million pct net operating income in financial year ending 31 march 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.