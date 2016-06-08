BRIEF-CMC Markets FY underlying pretax profit up 20 pct

June 8 (Reuters) - Cmc Markets Plc

* CMC reports strong profit growth in its first results since listing

* Final results for the year ended 31 March 2016

* Net operating income up 18 pct to 169.4 million stg (2015: 143.6 million stg)

* Underlying profit before tax up 20 pct to 62.4 million stg (2015: 51.9 million stg)

* Active clients up 14 pct to 57,329

* Revenue per active client continues to increase and amongst highest in industry, up 4 pct to 2,828 stg

* Proposed final dividend of 5.36 pence

* Regulatory total capital ratio of 31 pct

* Remain on track to achieve our target of 250 million stg of total revenue (before rebates), equivalent to 220 million pct net operating income in financial year ending 31 march 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: