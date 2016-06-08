FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Workspace full-year profit rises
June 8, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Workspace full-year profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc :

* FY profit before tax up 8.7% to £391.3m (2015: £360.0m)

* Total dividend per share up 25% to 15.05p (2015: 12.04p)

* FY EPRA net asset value per share up 31.3% to £9.23 (2015: £7.03)

* FY total net rental income up 28.4% to £74.1m (31 march 2015: £57.7m)

* Like-For-Like occupancy 90.7% (31 March 2015: 91.8%)

* Are aware of uncertainty caused by upcoming EU referendum but remain confident in resilience of our customer base and business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

