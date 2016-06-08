FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-South Africa's Netcare says to outsource units to Clicks Group
#Healthcare
June 8, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Netcare says to outsource units to Clicks Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd :

* Has entered into agreement to outsource their 37 retail pharmacies in Medicross and 51 hospital retail front shop of hospital division to Clicks

* Clicks will assume control of all Medicross Pharmacies and front shops of Netcare Hospital Division

* Agreement excludes dispensing of prescriptions in Netcare Hospital pharmacies which remain within Netcare’s hospital operations.

* Specific employees involved in these areas of business will be transferred to clicks on terms similar to their current conditions

* Implementation date of transaction is expected to be 1 October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

