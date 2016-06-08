BRIEF-Cantargia: Notice of Allowance from USPTO on IL1RAP in acute lymphatic leukemia

June 8 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB :

* Receives notice of allowance from The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on IL1RAP in acute lymphatic leukemia

* The issuance of a Notice of Allowance indicates that the USPTO intends to approve the company’s patent application

* As a subsequent step Cantargia is preparing a divisional application to obtain granted claims on areas outside ALL

* This means that the examination will continue around the other parts of the original application, ie other hematological forms of cancer Source text for Eikon:

