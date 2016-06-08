FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cantargia: Notice of Allowance from USPTO on IL1RAP in acute lymphatic leukemia
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 8, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cantargia: Notice of Allowance from USPTO on IL1RAP in acute lymphatic leukemia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB :

* Receives notice of allowance from The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on IL1RAP in acute lymphatic leukemia

* The issuance of a Notice of Allowance indicates that the USPTO intends to approve the company’s patent application

* As a subsequent step Cantargia is preparing a divisional application to obtain granted claims on areas outside ALL

* This means that the examination will continue around the other parts of the original application, ie other hematological forms of cancer Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.