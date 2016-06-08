FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kron Telekomunikasyon to establish a subsidiary in the USA
#Communications Equipment
June 8, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kron Telekomunikasyon to establish a subsidiary in the USA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Kron Telekomunikasyon :

* Decides to establish a subsidiary in the USA

* The subsidiary will be named Krontech Inc. and will market Kron’s high tech software products in the North And South American markets

* Kron’s marketing and sales activities for Turkey, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia will continue to be executed out of our offices in Turkey and Dubai

* New product development will continue to be done by Kron’s development center in Istanbul and Ankara, in coordination with Krontech

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

