BRIEF-Kron Telekomunikasyon to establish a subsidiary in the USA

June 8 (Reuters) - Kron Telekomunikasyon :

* Decides to establish a subsidiary in the USA

* The subsidiary will be named Krontech Inc. and will market Kron’s high tech software products in the North And South American markets

* Kron’s marketing and sales activities for Turkey, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia will continue to be executed out of our offices in Turkey and Dubai

* New product development will continue to be done by Kron’s development center in Istanbul and Ankara, in coordination with Krontech

