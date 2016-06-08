FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KKR will invest $81.2 mln for 10.44 pct interest in PT Japfa Tbk
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-KKR will invest $81.2 mln for 10.44 pct interest in PT Japfa Tbk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) -

* KKR will invest US$81.2 million for a 10.44% interest in PT Japfa Tbk

* PT Japfa Tbk says will place out 750.0 million new shares to KKR via a private placement at approximately US$52.9 million

* PT Jafpa Tbk says concurrent with private placement, Japfa will sell 441.7 million shares in PT Japfa Tbk to KKR for an estimated sum of US$28.3 million

* PT Japfa Tbk says post KKR investment package, Japfa will continue to hold a 51.00% stake in PT Japfa Tbk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

