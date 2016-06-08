FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sanlam sees "major impact" on H1 and FY normalised headline earnings and equity value
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanlam sees "major impact" on H1 and FY normalised headline earnings and equity value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd

* Operating conditions remained challenging during first four months of 2016 financial year across most of markets where group operates

* Overall net fund inflows of r16 billion for the months months to april 30 were up from r3 billion achieved in comparable 4-month period in 2015

* New business volumes of r74 billion, up 9 pct on first four months of 2015 financial year

* Four-Month normalised headline earnings per share down 13 pct compared to first four months of 2015 financial year

* Expect that economic and operating environment will remain challenging for remainder of 2016 with a resulting impact on group’s key operational performance indicators

* Relative movements in these elements may have a major impact on growth in H1 and FY normalised headline earnings and group equity value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.