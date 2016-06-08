BRIEF-Williams sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share

June 8 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc :

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share

* Remains committed to holding stockholder vote on June 27, 2016 and closing deal with energy transfer equity "as soon as possible"

* In event ETE transaction is not completed, Williams board expects to reduce level of dividend beginning in Q3 of 2016

* Amount of any dividend reduction has not yet been determined but could be material