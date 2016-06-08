FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weisman Group delivers letter to CEO of Ashford Hospitality
June 8, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Weisman Group delivers letter to CEO of Ashford Hospitality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Weisman group llc proposes consummation of an assets acquisition transaction with ashford hospitality prime inc

* In the letter, outlined non-binding proposal to acquire assets of ahp for total consideration of $1.48 billion

* Expect proposed transaction would be structured as acquisition of assets of ahp by controlled affiliated co of weisman group

* Shareholders of ahp to get cash equal to $20.25 per share of common stock and about $25.00 per share of series b preferred stock

* Deal contingent on allocation of not more than $70 million of cash consideration to buy- out, termination and full satisfaction of ahp advisory agreement with ashford llc Source text for Eikon: [ID: 1.usa.gov/1Phnbx6 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

