BRIEF-Vestjysk Bank to pay fine of DKK 2.5 mln
June 8, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vestjysk Bank to pay fine of DKK 2.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Vestjysk Bank A/S :

* High Court of Western Denmark has delivered its verdict on appeal regarding alleged market manipulation in former Aarhus Lokalbank A/S in period Sept. 1, 2009 to Feb. 5, 2010

* On Oct. 31, 2015 court in Aarhus sentenced Vestjysk Bank to pay fine of 1 million Danish crowns ($152,994)

* High Court of Western Denmark has raised fine to amount of 2.5 million Danish crowns

* Says apart from effect of fine on bank’s results verdict will have no financial consequences for Vestjysk Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5362 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

