June 8 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Talentum Sweden concludes its co-determination negotiations

* Reorganisation will result in reduction of 11 employees by end of year

* Reduction was achieved through natural attrition, voluntary retirement and severance packages

* No-one was dismissed due to redundancy, and negotiations concluded on amicable terms

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)