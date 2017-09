June 8 (Reuters) - Fibrocell Reports Phase Ii Azficel

* T trial for treatment of vocal cord scarring did not meet primary endpoints

Intends to focus its efforts on development of fcx-007 for treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and its earlier stage programs