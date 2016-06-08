BRIEF-Takeda licenses global rights to Theravance Biopharma's TD-8954

June 8 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc :

* Takeda Licenses Global Rights To Theravance Biopharma’s Td-8954, a novel 5-HT4 agonist and motility agent for gastrointestinal motility disorders

* Theravance biopharma inc says will receive an upfront cash payment of $15 million

* Will be eligible to receive success based development and sales milestone payments as well as double digit royalties on worldwide net sales by takeda