FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Takeda licenses global rights to Theravance Biopharma's TD-8954
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Takeda licenses global rights to Theravance Biopharma's TD-8954

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc :

* Takeda Licenses Global Rights To Theravance Biopharma’s Td-8954, a novel 5-HT4 agonist and motility agent for gastrointestinal motility disorders

* Theravance biopharma inc says will receive an upfront cash payment of $15 million

* Will be eligible to receive success based development and sales milestone payments as well as double digit royalties on worldwide net sales by takeda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.