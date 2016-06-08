FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enlink Midstream to expand in Permian's midland basin
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enlink Midstream to expand in Permian's midland basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Enlink Midstream Llc :

* Enlink Midstream to expand in the core of permian’s midland basin with new crude oil gathering system

* Says project Will Be Anchored By Long-Term, fee-based contracts with top permian basin producers

* New crude oil gathering system, called greater chickadee crude oil gathering project , in upton and midland counties in permian basin

* Enlink midstream llc says partnership will invest approximately $70 million to $80 million to build greater chickadee

* Initial phase of greater chickadee will be operational in second half of this year with full service expected early next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

