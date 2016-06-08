FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondo TV signs licensing and merchandising agreement with JM Inacio
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 8, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV signs licensing and merchandising agreement with JM Inacio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Mondo Tv Spa :

* Signs licensing and merchandising agreement for Sissi the Young Empress in Spain and Portugal with JM Inacio

* Licensing and merchandising agreement is for different articles within the categories of stationery, backpacks and bags

* The agreement is valid for two years and a half and Mondo TV will receive royalties on sales

* JM Inacio is a Portuguese operator for the production and distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

