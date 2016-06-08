FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elliott Management writes to CDK Global outlining shareholder response to recommendations
June 8, 2016

BRIEF-Elliott Management writes to CDK Global outlining shareholder response to recommendations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Elliott Management:

* Elliott Management sends letter to CDK Global outlining shareholders’ positive response to recommended steps

* Manages funds that collectively beneficially own 8.6% of common stock and equivalents of CDK Global, Inc

* Says ask that CDK adopt steps in “value maximizing plan” without delay

* Says “clear that shareholders believe more can and should be done to improve CDK’s business operations and capital return program”

* Continue to believe that if “value maximizing plan” is implemented , CDK’s share price can reach $81 or higher within 14 months

* Says “look forward to continuing dialogue” with CDK’s executives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CDK.O ]

