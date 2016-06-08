BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line unit entered into second amended and restated credit agreement

June 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Unit entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of october 31, 2014

* Amendment increases aggregate amount of commitments under revolver from $625.0 million to $750.0 million

* Amendment increases principal amount outstanding under existing senior secured term a facility from $1.16 billion to about $1.51 billion

* Amendment extends maturity of new term a facility and new revolving facility to june 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)