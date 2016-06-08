FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Airlines May 2016 consolidated load factor fell 1.4 points vs May 2015
June 8, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Airlines May 2016 consolidated load factor fell 1.4 points vs May 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* Continues to expect second-quarter 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 6.5 to 8.5 percent compared to Q2 2015

* UAL’s May 2016 consolidated load factor decreased 1.4 points compared to May 2015

* May 2016 consolidated traffic (RPM) decreased 1.2 percent, consolidated capacity (ASM) increased 0.5 percent versus May 2015

* Sees estimated average price per gallon of fuel, excluding hedges in Q2 of $1.41 - $1.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
