BRIEF-Mosaic says Anthony Brausen removed from position of senior VP
June 8, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mosaic says Anthony Brausen removed from position of senior VP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co

* Removed Anthony Brausen from position of senior vice president - finance and chief accounting officer

* Appointed Brausen as Mosaic’s vice president - finance

* Richard Mack will assume responsibilities of principal accounting officer of Mosaic effective on June 8, 2016

* In connection with management changes, compensation committee reduced Brausen’s target bonus under management incentive plan for 2016

* Reduced Brausen's target bonus under management incentive plan for 2016 to 50 pct of his annual base salary Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1RXvf60 )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

