FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-T-Mobile US amended, restated terms of Nov 18, 2015 revolving securitization facility
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-T-Mobile US amended, restated terms of Nov 18, 2015 revolving securitization facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US

* T-Mobile US - amended, restated terms of Nov 18, 2015 revolving securitization facility of unsecured handheld device installment plan receivables

* T-Mobile US Inc - amended revolving securitization facility to increase maximum purchase commitment thereunder from $800 million to $1.3 billion

* T-Mobile US Inc says $1.3 billion purchase commitment is scheduled to expire on November 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1PhT9JC )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.