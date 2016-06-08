BRIEF-T-Mobile US amended, restated terms of Nov 18, 2015 revolving securitization facility

June 8 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US

* T-Mobile US - amended, restated terms of Nov 18, 2015 revolving securitization facility of unsecured handheld device installment plan receivables

* T-Mobile US Inc - amended revolving securitization facility to increase maximum purchase commitment thereunder from $800 million to $1.3 billion

* T-Mobile US Inc says $1.3 billion purchase commitment is scheduled to expire on November 19, 2017