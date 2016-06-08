FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insmed says withdraws marketing application for Arikayce in Europe
June 8, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Insmed says withdraws marketing application for Arikayce in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Insmed Inc

* Insmed Inc - announces withdrawal of marketing authorization application for arikayce in europe

* Insmed Inc says marketing application filing was based on data from co’s completed phase 2 study

* Insmed Inc - During may 2016 chmp meeting, the panel indicated that phase 2 study did not provide a sufficient amount of evidence to support an approval

* Insmed inc says it intends to resubmit its application for arikayce when clinical data from its ongoing global phase 3 study are available. Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

