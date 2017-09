June 8 (Reuters) - Amoeba SA

* Evaluation report required for provisional marketing authorization in France and Europe, initially considered in May 2016, should be available in H2 2016

* Sales plans for France and Europe to be postponed by half a year compared to announced schedule

* First sales under provisional marketing authorization should be expected in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)