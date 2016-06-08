FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ConAgra Foods Lamb Weston says plans to expand operations in Richland, Wash
June 8, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ConAgra Foods Lamb Weston says plans to expand operations in Richland, Wash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Conagra Foods Inc

* Conagra foods lamb weston announces plans to expand operations in richland, wash.

* More than $200 million investment is expected to add 128 full time positions.

* Once complete, added line is expected to increase annual processing capacity by more than 300 million pounds

* Conagra Foods Inc says construction on state-Of--Art Processing Line Is Expected To Begin Immediately, With Completion In Fall Of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
