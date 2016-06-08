FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Inc announces Colombian peso hedging program
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Inc announces Colombian peso hedging program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc :

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announces Colombian peso hedging program

* Transacted Colombian peso hedges with two banks, providing additional stability to forecasted cash outflows for $36 million USD from June 2016 to May 2017

* Receipt of a positive decision from Chamber of Commerce of Bogota Center for Arbitration and Conciliation Tribunal

* Tribunal found HPR royalty under Chaza contract was only payable when oil production from Moqueta Exploitation exceeded 5 million barrels

* Production threshold was reached on April 30, 2015,co has been paying HPR royalty on production from Moqueta Exploitation Area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.