June 8, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics receives notice of allowance of composition of matter patent application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast Therapeutics receives notice of allowance of composition of matter patent application covering vepoloxamer

* Patent is expected to expire no earlier than July 2035

* Also has filed corresponding patent applications that will allow co to seek similar patent protection for vepoloxamer in key markets

* Notice of allowance concludes substantive examination of patent application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

