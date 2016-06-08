FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Empire resorts says Co and Kien Huat Realty III enter into letter agreement
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Empire resorts says Co and Kien Huat Realty III enter into letter agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Empire Resorts Inc -

* Co and Kien Huat Realty III Limited entered into a letter agreement

* Letter agreement concerning additional financing needed to complete construction of Montreign resort casino

* Kien Huat committed to provide company with up to $525 million of such financing, in form of debt and/or equity investment

* Company agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to obtain third party financing to complete casino project

* Draw down on any financing provided pursuant to June 2016 Kien Huat commitment could occur no earlier than September 2016 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TWlQxV Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

